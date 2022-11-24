DECATUR (WCIA) — Joe Brummer is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior has led St. Teresa to Friday’s Class 2A State Title Game in Champaign by scoring three total touchdowns in a semifinal win over Johnston City.

Brummer accounted for 193 yards both passing and running, and now has the Bulldogs back in the finals for the first time since 2016, as the team looks for its first title in 43 years.

“It’s surreal because we always just thought about it and that we could get here but now that we’re actually here, it’s the best feeling in the world and hopefully we leave there with a win,” Brummer said. “They run really hard with their running back, he runs tough. Their defense is solid, their line looks pretty tough so hopefully we can control the line of scrimmage and get the win there.”

