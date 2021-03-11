Brozenec wins Athlete of the Week

FISHER (WCIA) — Carson Brozenec is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Fisher senior broke the single game and all-time record for scoring this year. Brozenec netted 40 points in a game to set the single game mark, while passing current Illini Zach Griffith on the career scoring list, finishing with 1,328 points. If the Bunnies would have been able to play a full season that number would have been higher but Brozenec says he’s just thankful to his place in Fisher history.

“It feels great,” he said. “There’s a lot to look back on this year in a negative way but when I think back to this year, I’m going to think about what I accomplished in a short amount of time and how supportive my teammates and family were about it all.”

Brozenec is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//