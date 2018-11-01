Brandon wins Athlete of the Week Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- St. Thomas More volleyball standout Kayla Brandon is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The outside hitter led the Sabers to their second straight sectional title with a team high eight kills and 11 digs in the straight set win over rival St. Joseph-Ogden. After winning the state title last season, the Sabers have had a target on their back all season.

"It's just been more about trying to stay calm and collected even though everyone is looking at us like, 'Oh, you guys don't have the height you had last year, you don't have all these good players,'" Brandon said. "I think we're kind of proving people wrong this year, it's been really fun to see how far we've come."

