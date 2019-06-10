Big changes coming to IHSA state basketball tournaments

WCIA — The IHSA announced big changes coming to the boys’ and girls’ state basketball finals. Instead of playing the finals over four weekends, it will now be cut in half. There will still be four teams in each class at the finals but the girls’ event will be held on a single weekend, running Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The boys will use the same format the following weekend. All these changes will start in 2021. The exact number of games each day, as well as the times, will be announced in the coming months.

“There has been a great deal of support for this new tournament format over the past few months,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “We tried to be as transparent as possible, communicating the idea and seeking feedback from basketball coaches and school administrators throughout the state in a variety of ways. It was fairly unanimous that most felt like it was idea worth trying.”



The state tournaments will be played under the current four-weekend format in 2020, with the new format going into effect in 2021, 2022 and 2023.



In addition, the changes approved Monday will also alter the IHSA boys and girls basketball state series schedule at the Regional, Sectional and Super-Sectional levels.