WCIA — Bismarck-Henning/Rosville-Alvin is moving on to its second Sectional Final in school history with a win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Monday night.

The Blue Devils are looking to win the Sectional title for the first time, as they’re riding at ten game win streak and have won 17 of their last 18 matches.

“It means a lot, this is my first time being here my senior year so that’s really good to make it this far my last year in high school,” Ella McFarland said. “Being the second time here in Bismarck’s history and hopefully making history for the first time winning a championship.”

“That’s what the goal was for this team,” head coach Anna Showers said. “We know how we can compete, we know what level we can compete with and that was truly the goal, to get as far as we can in postseason and to put new plaques up on that wall.”

BHRA takes on St. Thomas More on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional Final.