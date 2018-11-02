BHRA looks to build in game at Tuscola Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BISMARCK (WCIA) -- Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin football has been here before. The Blue Devils are making their fifth-straight appearance in the second round of the playoffs. It's the eighth time in the last decade they've made it to this point, now the team is looking to take it one step further. To make that a reality and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time four years, BHRA will have to go on the road and beat Tuscola.

"Up front is really the whole key," BHRA head coach Mark Dodd said. "We've struggled up front a lot of the season with kids getting used to the system and really taking ownership. And I think the last three or four weeks we've seen that. And they've been able to pull out games at the end and finish strong in games and I think that's really, really important too for a young team."



"I think we've just prepared, prepared like no other," BHRA junior quarterback Avery McConkey said. "The past couple weeks I've actually gone to Coach Dodd's house and we've but in some extra, some overtime and I think that's helped us a lot and got us ready for our opponents."

Both BHRA and Tuscola come into Saturday's 2 p.m. kickoff with identical 9-1 records. The Blue Devils lost to Oakwood in Week 7, while the Warriors' lone loss was to St. Teresa in Week 4.