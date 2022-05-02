STRASBURG (WCIA) — Colin Kinkelaar’s first steps back to the plate were something his family wasn’t sure they would ever seen again.

“These last two years, he’s been through hell and back and it’s been an incredible journey,” Colin’s father Jeremy Kinkelaar said.

In February 2020, Colin was driving to school when he was involved in a single car accident. He was in a coma for seven days fighting for his life and eventually had his leg amputated below the knee. Two years later, his family is grateful to have him here today.

“That’s the ultimate statement that he’s still with us, it’s a miracle he is,” Jeremy added. “Every day, every moment, with him is a blessing.”

Jeremy is an assistant coach for the Hatchets. A few weeks ago, Colin started to make big strides in his recovery, so he decided to work to get back on the baseball field. He got walked in his first at bat back, an experience he’ll never forget.

“Just an exciting moment for me,” Colin said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for the past year and to get back out there is just a dream come true.”



“It was an incredible moment, not only for me as a dad or the assistant coach, but to get to hug him on first base,” said Jeremy. “Any way to make it on first base was just an incredible moment.”



“I’ve always had a love for baseball, it’s my favorite sport,” Colin added. “I have that drive and passion to come out here and play every single day, but my family and my friends are probably something that motivated me the most to come back out here.”

And Colin is hoping his lone at bat in his first game won’t be his last. The senior wants to end his high school career with several more and go out with a hit.

“It’s been a tough path, but we got here with the help of my community and my friends and without them I don’t know if I would’ve,” Colin said.



“The perseverance in that kid is unbelievable, his outlook on life and that’s the main topic that we want to get across is any negative that can happen in your life, there’s always a positive outlook,” said Jeremy. “Whatever it may be. You can get through it.”

And for Colin, a trip to the plate is just the start of what’s to come.