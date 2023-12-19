WCIA — Maroa-Forsyth football coach Josh Jostes was a leading voice in adopting districts last time it came to vote in Illinois back in 2018 but this time around, he could not support the new proposal.

“Mainly because I had all the information last time,” Jostes said. “And I don’t feel like anyone has the information (this time around). I mean it could do this, or we could do that. It’s like, ‘Yeah I get all the possibilities, I need to know what are we doing.'”

Jostes was far from the only one, as ‘No’ votes received 52 percent of the total to shoot down the district proposal. For some head coaches and administrators in the Illini Prairie Conference, districts are what they see as the future, including St. Joseph-Ogden head coach Shawn Skinner.

“The biggest reason we voted yes is for the overall good of all our athletic department,” Skinner said. “It was the right thing.”

Paxton-Buckley-Loda athletic director Brock Niebuhr voted to approve the change but it didn’t come without questions.

“In our opinion, it looks like we need some change,” he said. “There were probably more questions than answers. Schools weren’t prepared for putting something in place where you don’t know your schedule and you don’t know what your district is going to look like.”

With scheduling staying the same for 2024 at least, the ‘Drive for Five’ wins, playoff eligibility, and scheduling will stay the same.

“The biggest issue I see is the chasing five wins,” Niebuhr said. “And with that the conference realignment that is continuing to occur what seems like year in, year out.”



“Ultimately they’re going to have to make the decision if you want to keep the playoffs something you earn the right to get into or are you going to allow everybody into the postseason,” Skinner said. “If you’re going to have to earn your right to get into the playoffs, you’re probably looking at a district format.”

And even with a ‘no vote’ from Jostes, change is something he can see coming in the right way.

“If I had the answers to all of it I can get behind it,” said Jostes. “I think the IHSA is purposefully being vague so people vote on the idea rather than here’s what it is. But it’s hard to vote for something, I mean I’m not going to buy a new car unless I know all the details.”