MT. ZION (WCIA) — Denver Anderson is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Mt. Zion senior recently broke a 25-year-old record to become the all-time leading scorer in Braves basketball history across boys and girls basketball. She is quickly approaching 1,800 career points and has committed to Southern Utah University to continue her basketball career.

“It’s really exciting, and I’m really grateful to be here,” said Anderson. “It was a really good player who held it before and it’s just even better making it like that. I know her really well. It’s really exciting and really a great moment for everyone, for me, my whole team and everyone.”

Anderson is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//