All-Stars give back at Illinois Shrine Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2019 Illinois Shrine Game persevered through a wet and rainy day in Bloomington, Ill. It was all worth it for not just for the all-stars, but the lives they impacted off the field.

All proceeds benefited the Shriners Hospitals for Children, and several of the area’s all-stars say were happy to come together for this great cause.

“It’s a very good cause, and it’s a good reason why we’re out here,” says Argenta-Oreana senior Makhi Stanley. “The fact that we can put on such a show for everybody out here and make it enjoyable, and everybody is enjoying the atmosphere, it’s really special and an experience I won’t forget.”



“I didn’t know much about the Shriners Hosptial until this and I think I came out knowing a lot about it,” says Monticello senior Alek bundy. “It’s just crazy what can happen, and how playing for the right reasons means so much to people and it’s a great experience.”