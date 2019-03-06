A Tough Out: Cissna Park inside out game fueling team to supers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLFAX (WCIA) -- The storybook ending to a two-plus decade career is almost complete for Cissna Park head coach Kevin Long. He's retiring after this season and he's got the Timberwolves playing in the super-sectionals for the fifth time. Long hasn't been able to bring a trophy back to Cissna Park before but with a win over Yorkville Christian in the Class 1A Illinois State University Super-Sectional Tuesday night, he would do just that.

A big reason for the Timberwolves (30-4) success this season is their ability to play offense inside-out. It's easy to do with several knock down shooters combined with 6-foot-7 brothers Christian and Julian Stadeli in the middle.

"We can be very lethal cause we just play inside out and if we're playing inside out there's not really a lot of teams that can guard us," Cissna Park senior forward Christian Stadeli said.



"We're really tough," Cissna Park senior guard Bailey Sluis said. "When our shooters are going, it's hard to guard both inside and out."



"We got a lot of weapons and when we can shoot the ball on the perimeter like that and then have 6'7, 6'7 on the inside we're very hard to guard," Long said.