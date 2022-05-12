TOLONO (WCIA) — 2A girls track and field sectionals happened at Unity High School.
Here are some results:
100 meters:
- Makenna McBride – Charleston- 12.66 PR
- Kayla Nelson – Unity – 12.74 PR
200 Meters:
- Makenna McBride – Charleston – 25.62
- Tiarra Townsend-Cooper – Urbana – 25.78 PR
400 Meters:
- Rose Talbert – Monticello – 1:01.11a
- Ashlyn Denney – Unity – 1:01.59a
800 meters:
- Ashleigh Anderson – Mt. Zion – 2:22.68a
- Mabry Bruhn – Monticello – 2:22.85a
1600 meters:
- Tatum David – Olney – 4:54:06a
- Mabry Bruhn – Monticello – 5:18.21a
3200 meters:
- Tatum David – Olney – 11:35.49
- Erica Woodard – Unity – 11:51.29a
For the rest of the results– check the website below:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/462808/results/all