WCIA — It is the time when we begin to look back at the year that was, and here at WCIA we are counting down the Top 10 high school storylines from 2023.

We begin in Champaign as Nolan Miller brought home Central’s first swim state title since 2016 with his performance in the 200-yard freestyle. His final time of 1:36.22 secured the sixth State championship in school history, as well as placing fifth in the 500-yard freestyle.

“I’ve been training for it since August, before high school season even started,” Miller said. “So kind of getting to that point, getting to the top of the mountain’s a nice feeling.”

Miller took his State trophy and three school records to Ohio State this Fall to compete for the Buckeyes.

No. 9 goes to the two WCIA 3 viewing area girls soccer teams that made it to State. Pleasant Plains finished third while Glenwood brought home the top hardware in extra time for only their second ever championship. The Cardinals fell to eventual state champs Normal U-High in the semis, while the Titans capped off a 14-game win streak with a 2-0 title win.

Local boys and girls golf teams had strong showings at the State this year, coming in at eighth on our list. Both St Anthony and Sacred Heart Griffin captured boys titles, the Bulldogs for the second year in a row under head coach Phil Zaccari.

“Especially coming in last year knowing, ‘Hey we can win this,'” junior Joey Trupiano said. “It was great to pull it off and it was awesome.”

The Cyclones also added on a girls’ individual title from Izzy Hassebrock.

To the basketball court for No. 7 for two schools medaling in the boys State tournament. Tuscola finished a record-setting season by winning the third place game in Class 1A by more than 20 points.

“If you would’ve told me at the beginning of the season that we’d be playing here, competing for a trophy, medals, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” senior Colton Musgrave said. “But you know these guys, they’re unbelievable to play basketball with and it just means a lot to me honestly to be here.”

In Class 2A, Teutopolis beat Taylor Ridge Rockridge 52-43 to take home third place. The Wooden Shoes’ first trophy finish in 15 years.

Coming in sixth, four individual state wrestling titles. Unity’s Nick Nosler and Auburn’s Anthony Ruzic claimed Class 1A titles. Nosler’s title was the icing on top of a year where he broke Unity’s all-time win record.

“Last year’s loss, this year’s win. It all just was coming together before I got off to college and wrestle there,” Nosler said.

Class 2A had two champions of its own, Drew Davis from Glenwood and Mateo Casillas from Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs had gone without an individual state title since 2009. Casillas finished the season with just one loss.

“It was like so much weight coming off my shoulders,” Casillas said. “It’s been a dream of mine for so long. I’ve finally done it. Like I said, a weight lifted off my shoulders. And a dream come true.”

That’s all for the first half of our list. Tune back in Monday night at 10 p.m. for Nos. 5-1.