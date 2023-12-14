LINCOLN (WCIA) — It was a dream season for Lincoln, getting back to State for the first time in two decades. Junior Peyton Sasse led the way with a team-high in kills and aces in a season that earned her 1st Team All-State honors. But since her freshman season, the 2023 WCIA 3 Volleyball Player of the Year has been on the net for Lincoln.

“I played the first varsity game of the season, I didn’t start though,” Sasse recalled. “I remember walking in like, ‘This is weird.'”

It didn’t take long after for the Railsplitters outside hitter to become a staple in the starting lineup. Picking up volleyball in the fifth grade just to play with her friends, the one-sport athlete was soon placing all her focus on the court.

“I love just playing one sport,” Sasse said. “It’s really nice to be able to play volleyball all year-round and only have to focus on that and getting better at volleyball.”

Settling in as an underclassman, Sasse was really unlocked in 2023 when first-year Lincoln head coach Kaylee Lowery saw her as not just a middle blocker or outside hitter but someone who could play all six spots in the rotation.

“I wanted her in there the whole time,” Lowery said. “I knew she was going to be my speaking captain on the floor. After about a week or two into the season she was a leader, she took charge, she had a killer instinct. Seriously, the first ball she hit was like, ‘Okay, I know what we’ve got.'”

“Kinda stepping up as a junior and an upperclassman it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m older now. I can take control of this team. I can make everything come together,'” Sasse said. “It just felt good.”

En route to the 3A State Finals, Sasse put together one of the best seasons in the state and led the Railsplitters with 400 kills and 41 aces with 217 digs as well. She helped make sure Lincoln did not lose a set in the postseason until the State semifinal.

“It was crucial that Peyton needed to show up for us to win,” Lowery said of her postseason effort. “She needed to perform well. We relied on that, we were used to that.”

After a back-and-forth, three set 3A State Final with St. Francis, Sasse and the Railers settled for runner-up.

“We played amazing volleyball, it was an amazing game,” Sasse said. “But Wheaton (St. Francis), they’re just an amazing team. If we played them 10 times, they’d win five times and we’d win five times.”

Sasse will look to get her squad back to CEFCU Arena next year in her senior year. But more than that, the WCIA 3 Volleyball Player of the Year is 184 kills away from going into the record books as Lincoln’s all-time kill leader.

“I just think it would be a really nice accomplishment to have in my back pocket,” Sasse said.