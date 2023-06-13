MAHOMET (WCIA) — Every time Blake Wolters took the field, the Mahomet-Senior product played with purpose.

“He’s given me the gift to play baseball so I want to pursue that and work as hard as I can on that,” Wolters said.

Wolters’ world looked a whole lot different this Spring, with a whole lot more eyes on the 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher than ever before. Dozens of scouts lined the fences behind home plate when he was on the mound, coming from across the country to see the Arizona commit bring the heat. And Wolters did just that topping the radar gun at 99 miles per hour.

“It’s just kind of surreal, I never thought I’d be at this point but I knew that my training and everything I was doing was leading me on the right path. And it’s cool to see that pay off,” Wolters said.

Wolters’ fastball shot up six miles per hour in the past year alone. A decision to step away from basketball his senior season only fueled his training. He first caught the serious eye of scouts setting a Super 60 camp record in February, clocking 97.7.

“Right after that then I realized the pro side could be a possibility in the future and it opened some doors,” Wolters.

Wolters only improved from there and is now one of the best high school arms in this year’s draft class, ranked the 35th-best overall prospect by MLB.com.

“People were calling and texting, ‘Hey when’s Blake pitch next? I just want to see him throw,'” Mahomet-Seymour head coach Nic Difilippo said. “How many times are you going to see a possible professional pitch in high school? I got to get up there and see him. And I’m like, you’re right, it’s special.”

His talent is one of a kind for his age but what separates Wolters, according to Difilippo, is his team first approach and faith.

“You know him and I talked at the beginning of the season and he’s like, ‘Coach whatever God wants is going to be taken care of,'” Difilippo said. “Like I’m not worried about this, I’ve got faith that whatever is supposed to happen is going to. For me it was amazing to be able to watch a kid at 18 live that type of faith in a season like when all eyes were on him.”

“The biggest thing that helped me stay focused was playing with joy and using the gifts that God’s given me to glorify him,” Wolters said. “This season just wanted to have fun cause this is the last time I’m going to get to play with my senior guys and the guys I’ve grown up playing with for eight years now.”

And Wolters had plenty of fun along the way, leading his team a regional title striking out 16 in the championship game. The Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year shined all season, striking out 106 batters in just 48.2 innings. He only allowed 13 hits in nine appearances, with three no hitters, all while also hitting .440 at the plate with nine home runs.

With his own baseball card already printed, Wolters has a bright future ahead of him, as one of the biggest decisions of his life awaits. Turn pro in July or enroll at Arizona. If he heads to college he’ll have to wait three more years to become draft eligible once again.

“The future’s in God’s hands and if a team is willing to give the money and I take it, then it’s meant to be but if not, I’ll continue pitching at Arizona,” Wolters said. “Either way I know, I’ll just try to talk it through now and make an informed decision, not an emotional decision come July. I’m really excited.”

Whichever route Blake goes, he’s left a legacy that will be hard to replicate, as the now two-time WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year.

