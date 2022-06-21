MAHOMET (WCIA) — Even when Karley Yergler doubted herself, she always had people in her corner knowing what she could do on the pitching mound.

“They’re at pretty much every single game and that they never want to miss it,” Yergler said. “I know it probably killed my dad when he had to miss a game. It’s so amazing all the support I get from them. I love it so much.”

Mahomet-Seymour senior Karley Yergler had a breakout senior season, pitching a perfect game in the Sectional Semifinal against Springfield with an ERA under one for the season. The Parkland College commit brought her team to 4th place in 3A, the best finish in school history.

“This winter I definitely worked a lot more with my pitching coach Cory [Haines] than I have in the past,” Yergler said. “Also, I just competed at a different level this past summer.”

“She’s special and I knew there was something special about her,” Haines said. “We just worked and I worked her until I didn’t think she could take it anymore and we worked a little harder and we just kept going, never back down, never batting an eye, or anything. So we worked hard to get here.”

Her career started when Karley asked to start pitching at 9 years old, and her dad helped her reach her dreams from behind the plate.

“Up until 14U he was able to catch me,” Yergler said. “And then I started hurting him so every once in a while if I couldn’t find a catcher he’d have to catch and he’d have to get in like full gear for him to be able to catch me.”

“I always saw the potential there,” Paul Yergler said. “Even when it sometimes didn’t show up on the field, we knew it was there.”

Since then, the elder Yergler has hardly ever missed a game or practice.

“If I have to get up at two in the morning or three in the morning to start my day a little earlier, that’s what I did,” Paul said.

“He has been to every single pitching practice he’s been able to make it to. He will show up in his work clothes just to be at either my games or my practices,” Yergler said. “He is always right there next to my pitching coach hearing everything he says so that when my pitching coach isn’t there then he can help me out.”

Yergler’s parents said they’ll still be at every game as the WCIA 3 Player of the Year won’t be playing too far away.

PREVIOUS WCIA3 SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR:

2022: Karley Yergler, Mahomet-Seymour

2021: Makenzie Brown, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

2020: None, COVID-19

2019: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2018: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2017: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2016: Anna Watson, Tuscola

2015: Maddie Poulter, St. Joseph-Ogden