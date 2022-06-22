It wasn’t that long ago Blake Wolters was learning how to play baseball at the annual Mahomet-Seymour summer camp. Now, the Bulldogs’ best pitcher is teaching the game to the next generation, or are they schooling him?

“It’s just how it goes some days, ya know,” Blake Wolters said. “Some days your stuff’s not on.”

It’s all fun and games at camp, but during the season, Wolters brought the heat. The junior only allowed 23 hits in 58.2 innings and they were all singles. His 10-0 record on the mound was paced by a school record 115 strikeouts this spring, only giving up two earned runs all year for a .23 ERA, leading the Bulldogs to the sectional title game.

“We just had a great bond with that senior class and the juniors all together,” Wolters said. “It was awesome, the best season I’ve ever been a part of.”

Wolters did his part at the plate as well hitting a team high .468. The dual sport athlete also played a key role in helping Mahomet-Seymour win a regional in basketball, upsetting top seed Lincoln.

For everything that the 6-foot-4 athlete does on the court and diamond, it’s his school work that comes first. Wolters scored a perfect 800 in math on his SAT. He was called upon to fill in on the math team at its final tournament and Wolters more than held his own, helping the Bulldogs win a state title for the junior class in Algebra II. He pitched later that same day.

“Just using those abilities to the best that I can,” Wolters said. “I don’t want to waste the gifts that God’s given me.”

“Just the epitome of what we try to get,” Baseball Head Coach Nic DiFilippo said. “We’ve got student first and then athlete and he has made sure he exemplifies in all areas. He’s not just a kid who cares about sports, but he’s a really well rounded individual.”

Wolters won our Athlete of the Week award in March after he threw the first perfect game in school history. The 6-foot-4 righthander touched 92 on the radar gun this season, committing to Purdue last fall ahead of Illinois and UIS.

“I went on a visit there and loved the staff and the feel of the home environment and it was easy to make the decision after that,” Wolters said.

With one more year left to play in high school Wolters will try and lead the Bulldogs to their third straight regional, something that’s never been done before and he’ll do it as the WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year.

PREVIOUS WCIA3 BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR:

2022: Blake Wolters, Mahomet-Seymour

2021: Crayton Burnett, SJO (Now plays at Illinois)

2020: None, COVID-19

2019: Zack Lee, Effingham

2018: Dalton Hoel, Tuscola