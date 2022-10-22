WCIA — 33 area teams will compete over the next five weeks to get back to Memorial Stadium and compete for a State title. The IHSA released the official playoff pairings Saturday:

1A Bracket:

#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)

#9 Toulon (Stark County) (5-4) at #8 Oneida (ROWVA) [Coop] (5-4)

#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2)

#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2)

#15 Chicago (Corliss) (5-4) at #2 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (9-0)

#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2)

#14 Morrison (5-4) at #3 Ottawa (Marquette) (8-1)

#11 Dakota (5-4) at #6 Iroquois West (7-2)

#16 Madison (5-3) at #1 Colfax [Ridgeview-Lexington Coop] (9-0)

#9 Salt Fork (6-3) at #8 Bridgeport (Red Hill) (7-2)

#13 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-4) at #4 Tuscola (7-2)

#12 Villa Grove (6-3) at #5 Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] (7-2)

#15 Dupo (5-4) at #2 Camp Point (Central) (9-0)

#10 Central A & M (6-3) at #7 Sesser (Valier) [Coop] (7-2)

#14 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] (5-4) at #3 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (8-1)

#11 Rushville (Industry) (6-3) at #6 Cumberland (7-2)

2A Bracket:

#16 Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) (5-4) at #1 Maroa-Forsyth (9-0)

#9 El Paso (Gridley) (7-2) at #8 Farmington (7-2)

#13 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (5-4) at #4 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (8-1)

#12 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (6-3) at #5 Aledo (Mercer County) (7-2)

#15 Westville (5-4) at #2 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (9-0)

#10 Mendon (Unity) [Coop] (6-3) at #7 Knoxville (7-2)

#14 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (5-4) at #3 Wilmington (8-1)

#11 Clifton Central (6-3) at #6 Downs (Tri-Valley) (7-2)

#16 Chester (5-4) at #1 St. Teresa (9-0)

#9 Athens (7-2) at #8 Carmi (White County) (7-2)

#13 Auburn (6-3) at #4 Pana (8-1)

#12 Fairfield (6-3) at #5 North Mac (8-1)

#15 Flora (5-4) at #2 Johnston City (9-0)

#10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (7-2) at #7 Vandalia (7-2)

#14 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (5-4) at #3 Shelbyville (8-1)

#11 Nashville (7-2) at #6 Red Bud (7-2)

3A Bracket:

#16 Peotone (5-4) at #1 Princeton (9-0)

#9 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3) at #8 Genoa (Kingston) (7-2)

#13 Chicago (King) (5-4) at #4 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-1)

#12 Monmouth (Roseville) (5-4) at #5 Stillman Valley (8-1)

#15 Chicago (Carver) (5-3) at #2 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (9-0)

#10 Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) (6-3) at #7 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (7-2)

#14 Winnebago (5-4) at #3 Seneca (9-0)

#11 Lisle (Sr.) (5-4) at #6 Byron (8-1)

#16 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4) at #1 Prairie Central (9-0)

#9 Roxana (6-3) at #8 Hillsboro (6-3)

#13 Harrisburg (5-4) at #4 Unity (8-1)

#12 Monticello (5-4) at #5 Mt. Carmel (8-1)

#15 Stanford (Olympia) (5-4) at #2 Benton (8-1)

#10 Robinson (6-3) at #7 St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3)

#14 Carlinville (5-4) at #3 Williamsville (8-1)

#11 Beardstown (5-4) at #6 Eureka (7-2)

4A Bracket:

#16 Norridge (Ridgewood) (5-4) at #1 Richmond (Burton) (9-0)

#9 Chicago (Sullivan) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) [Coop] (6-3)

#13 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (5-4) at #4 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (8-1)

#12 Chicago (Phillips) (5-4) at #5 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (7-2)

#15 Johnsburg (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Hyde Park) (9-0)

#10 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3) at #7 Rochelle (7-2)

#14 Marengo (5-4) at #3 Wheaton (St. Francis) (8-1)

#11 Chicago (Noble/Comer) (6-3) at #6 Evergreen Park (7-2)

#16 Geneseo (5-4) at #1 Carterville (9-0)

#9 Wood River (East Alton) (6-3) at #8 Coal City (6-3)

#13 Effingham (5-4) at #4 Rochester (8-1)

#12 Mt. Zion (6-3) at #5 Breese (Central) (7-2)

#15 Spring Valley (Hall) [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0)

#10 Waterloo (H.S.) (6-3) at #7 Olney (Richland County) (7-2)

#14 Quincy (Notre Dame) (5-4) at #3 Macomb (9-0)

#11 Columbia (6-3) at #6 Murphysboro [Coop] (7-2)

5A Bracket:

#16 Chicago (Westinghouse) (5-4) at #1 Sycamore (H.S.) (9-0)

#9 Mundelein (Carmel) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Noble/Bulls) (7-2)

#13 Chicago (Noble/Pritzker) (5-4) vs. #4 Chicago (Goode) (8-1)

#12 Arlington Heights (St. Viator) (5-4) at #5 Sterling (H.S.) (7-2)

#15 Oak Park (Fenwick) (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Morgan Park) (8-1)

#10 Chicago (Noble/ITW Speer) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Payton) (7-2)

#14 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (5-4) at #3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1)

#11 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (5-4) at #6 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (7-2)

#16 Ottawa (Twp.) (5-4) at #1 Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)

#9 Jacksonville (6-3) at #8 Metamora (6-3)

#13 LaSalle (Peru) (5-4) at #4 Morris (7-2)

#12 Centralia (H.S.) (5-4) at #5 Troy (Triad) (7-2)

#15 Dunlap (5-4) at #2 Highland (8-1)

#10 Marion (H.S.) (6-3) at #7 Mascoutah (6-3)

#14 MacArthur (5-4) at #3 Peoria (H.S.) (8-1)

#11 Mt. Vernon (H.S.) (5-4) at #6 Kankakee (Sr.) (7-2)

6A Bracket:

#16 Chicago (Schurz) (5-4) at #1 Wauconda (8-1)

#9 Antioch (6-3) at #8 Niles (Notre Dame) (6-3)

#13 Deerfield (H.S.) (6-3) at #4 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-2)

#12 Grayslake (Central) (6-3) at #5 Belvidere (North) (7-2)

#15 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) at #2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (8-1)

#10 Riverside (Brookfield) (6-3) at #7 Maple Park (Kaneland) (6-3)

#14 Chicago (Senn) (5-4) at #3 Grayslake (North) (8-1)

#11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Amundsen) (7-2)

#16 Blue Island (Eisenhower) (5-4) at #1 Lemont (H.S.) (9-0)

#9 Quincy (Sr.) (7-2) at #8 Glenwood (7-2)

#13 Chicago (Kenwood) (6-3) vs. #4 Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) [Coop] (8-1)

#12 Washington (6-3) at #5 Midlothian (Bremen) (8-1)

#15 Oak Forest (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Simeon) (9-0)

#10 Centennial (7-2) at #7 Crete (Monee) (7-2)

#14 Danville (6-3) at #3 Normal (Community West) (8-1)

#11 Oak Lawn (Richards) (6-3) at #6 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2)