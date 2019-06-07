2019 WCIA 3 Winter/Spring Athlete of the Year: Luke Luffman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Everything is coming full circle for champion wrestler Luke Luffman.

"I remember from way back when, there used to be little pictures here of the national champs," Luffman said on Thursday in the Illinois wrestling room. "It's kinda cool to think that I'm gonna be one of the guys that I once looked up to."

As a three-time state champion, Luffman is the most decorated wrestler in Champaign-Urbana history. He committed to Illinois just after his sophomore year at Urbana High School and gets to continue his success in the place where it all started.

"I wrestled for the Champaign Kids Club and we practiced right after they did," Luffman said. "So we would see them walking out. It'll be cool to kinda be a role model for maybe one of those kids."

Luffman already has plenty of accolades to look up to. Not only has he seen success at the state level, but on the national and even international stage as well. Luffman won a national title at the USA Wrestling Cadet Freestyle Junior National Competition in Fargo, North Dakota last summer. He also took a trip to Croatia to wrestle. It's just one of more than 20 titles he's won in his entire career but it's actually the loses than have been most valuable for him.

"He's consistently gotten better," Illinois assistant Bryan Medlin said. "He didn't start out great, he just every day showed up and he put his work boots on and went to work and that's the kind of guy we're looking for."



"There were matches that I lost in high school that I learned a lot more from that match than I did from the matches that I won," Luffman added. "Kind of shows that there's always somebody better out there than you. It kinda resets your focus and makes you more driven to achieve your goals."

His next goal is a National Championship with Illinois but that won't happen until at least 2021. Luffman plans to redshirt his freshman year with the Illini, and hopes to continue his legacy as one of the best wrestlers in the state and the nation.

And he'll start his college journey with a $500 scholarship for becoming the 2019 WCIA 3 Winter/Spring Athlete of the Year.