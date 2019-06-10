2019 WCIA 3 Softball Player of the Year: Bailey Dowling

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden junior Bailey Dowling is already all over the IHSA record book, with plenty more coming. How does she do it? Like most baseball or softball players nowadays, analytics.

“Probably when I was 11, 12,” Dowling said. “That’s when I started moving up to travel ball and that’s when we really started focusing on it.”

Dowling’s focus isn’t as much on her analytic numbers, but more so what she needs to do pre-swing. She starts with her stance and it’s not like most softball players. The No. 3 ranked recruit in the nation models hers after the best baseball players in the world.

“Mostly just MLB players because of the power they give off,” she said. “I start with an open stance like most of them do compared to softball which is really just a closed stance. Just the bat angle from my load to getting to the ball and contact point.”

Then comes the swing. Dowling’s major focus is on bat angle. Getting the bat in the right position to get the most out of the swing.

“Bat angle is really general because if you don’t have the right bat angle then you’re not going to hit the ball solid,” Dowling said. “I would say for me just getting extension through the ball because when I don’t I pull off of it and that causes me to roll over or just pop up really easily. Whereas if I get extension that’s giving all my power.”

Power that’s put 65 ball over the fence, already the IHSA career record, with yet another year to play. After most games, she will go over the video of her swing to make sure she’s getting the right bat angle.

“I’m really more of a visual learning so if I see someone do something or if I see it on a screen or see my swing it’s easier for me to change it,” said Dowling. “Whereas if I just get told I have to really, it has to sink in more.”

Even when the Alabama commits isn’t hitting home runs, she’s getting on base.

“Her last two games she batted seven times, seen no pitches, just put on but the two games prior to that she was 5-6 with five home runs so I mean you do that math,” St. Joseph-Ogden head coach Larry Sparks.

Doing the math, the comes out to Dowling reaching base 12 out of her last 13 appearance in her junior season. Next year, even an average Bailey Dowling season will make her one of the best Illinois high school softball players ever.

PAST WCIA 3 SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

2019: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2018: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2017: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2016: Anna Watson, Tuscola

2015: Maddie Poulter, St. Joseph-Ogden