CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Former Centennial standout Jeff Lindgren was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 24th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday.

"Pretty hard to put into words, but it's just a dream come true basically," Lindgren said. "Really, it's just, I'm very excited for this moment, and I'm just looking forward to the opportunity."

Lindgren just wrapped up a four-year career at Illinois State. The right-handed pitcher helped the Redbirds to a historic season, where they beat No. 7 national seed Louisville in its own NCAA Regional. Lindgren posted a 5-5 record in his senior season with a 5.96 ERA.

"I think after playing at Lousiville in front of thousands of fans, I'll be prepred for playing in front of fans down the road," Lindgren said. "Especially after this year, we made a deep run in the postseason and we played a lot of big time baseball games, so I think I'm ready for this moment."