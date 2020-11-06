High School Scoreboard (11/6/20)

ARTHUR (WCIA) -- Layton Hall is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior won the Class 1A St. Teresa sectional on Saturday, clocking a time of 15:27. His performance helped the Knights win the team title, with four runners finishing in the Top 20. To make his week even better, Hall committed to run at Indiana State on Thursday. His older brother Logan runs at Illinois, meaning the two brothers could have a chance to run against each other next fall. It's something Layton is already looking forward to, if they get the chance.

"I definitely want to race and I want to beat my brother really bad because we're competitive," Layton said. "We've been competitive since we were really little. He's one of the main reasons why I got into this sport and why I decided to go run in college. I'm ready to be a Sycamore."