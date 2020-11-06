High School Scoreboard (11/6/20)

(WCIA) — With no IHSA Cross Country State Championship this year, local athletes still got their chance to compete with the some the state’s best runners this week. The 2020 XC Championships hosted by ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois is being held this weekend for qualifying athletes.
Since the event was not hosted by the IHSA, runners weren’t allowed to compete for their school or wear school colors. Friday’s results are listed below.
Boys’ Race:
1 Drew Rogers–15:34.37 (Herscher High School)
2 Justin Mumford–15:41.06 (Wesclin High School)
3 Miles Sheppard–15:42.73 (Hamilton-Warsaw-West Hancock HS)
4 Ryder James–15:50.36 (Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School)
5 Layton Hall–15.58.89 (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood- Hammond HS)
Girls’ Race:
1 Anna Perry–18:11.74 (Eureka High School)
2 Lianna Surtz–18:17.95 (Rosary High School)
3 Mabry Bruhn–18:21.66 (Monticello High School)
4 Hailey Heiar–18:43.08 (East Dubuque)
5 Savanah Beavers–18:49.65 (Stanford Olympia High School)
6 Kate Ahmari– 19:02.48 (Urbana University High School)