Watseka, Cissna Park, Iroquois West heading to VVC

WATSEKA (WCIA) — A big shakeup is on the way to the Vermilion Valley Conference.

Watseka, Iroquois West and Cissna Park are set to formally join the league, starting with the 2021-22 school year. The moves were approved by the school’s respective school boards this week.

“We’re just really excited about it,” Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said. “We’re very familiar with those schools in a lot of sports already and great relationship with the cross over with the VVC in football so we’re just anxious to get started with it. One more year of the SVC ought to be fun, and then we’re looking forward to the VVC.”

Watseka has been a member of the Sangamon Valley Conference for more than two decades. The only teams remaining in that league, for now, are Clifton Central, Dwight, Momence and Seneca. Paxton-Buckley-Loda announced earlier this year it is leaving for the Illini Prairie Conference, starting in 2021.

New Look Vermilion Valley Conference: