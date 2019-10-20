High school golf state tournament recap

WCIA — A number of local golfers took their shot at a state championship on Saturday. None on them got that title, but many finished the season on a high note.

It’s probably the most important thing you should bring to a golf course, but St. Thomas More’s Sammy Miller forgot her clubs for the second round of the girls’ golf state finals.

“I panicked and I didn’t know what to do and I thought there’s a chance that I could get disqualified, but when I got the rental clubs I turned it around and got confidence when I was warming up with them,” Miller said.

That didn’t stop her from birdieing the first hole, and shooting a score of 81. She led the Sabres to a 5th place team finish, along with fellow senior Alaina Bowie. Bowie brought the team back from 6th place round on day one, while tying for 3rd place overall.

“I think knowing it was the last time it was going to play high school golf was motivation, not only for me but for my teammates,” Bowie said. “It was everyday of working hard, working to get better, and everyone had the same mentality to do that. So, having a team there to back me up was super helpful.”

“One of the really fun things about working with high school students it watching them mature as they go through high school,” STM head coach Alan Dodds said. “Sammy and Alaina just have incredible maturity, great leadership, and they’re just going to be irreplaceable, they’re just such solid leaders for our younger players.”

This was the Sabres’ third straight appearance at state, and this season they were able to break a school record, shooting 668 as a team, their best score at a state final.

Central’s Justin McCoy finished t13 in the 2A boys tournament. While Mattoon’s Kira Wolf finished in the top 25 in 2A girls.

Sacred Heart-Griffin brought home 3rd as a team in 1A girls.