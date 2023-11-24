NORMAL (WCIA) — Heading into the locker room down one score, the momentum was on Athens’ side following two takeaways in the first half. But a dropped interception on Wilmington’s first drive after the break allowed the Wildcats to go on a 16-play, 8:23 drive to stifle anything the Warriors had going en route to a 28-3 win. The championship is Wilmington’s second in three seasons.

“We dropped an interception on that one,” Athens head coach Ryan Knox said. “You know they did what they did, they ate up some clock. We played a great game. We had some close moments where maybe it could have turned the tide a little bit.”

“This group, I came here my freshman year and that’s what everyone’s goal was,” senior Cory Craig Jr. said. “I kind of just fit right in, we clicked from the start. We got here. I’m just proud of my seniors in this group.”

“Something that not everyone has the experience,” senior Blake Chernowsky said. “Working with [senior Brayden Leathers] and everybody else is really awesome.”

The result is a sour end to a great season for the Warriors, but one that culminated in the first trophy in the short 18-year history of Athens football.