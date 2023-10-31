CATLIN (WCIA) — Bad weather played right into the hands of Salt Fork in the opening round of the IHSA Football Playoffs, as the Storm defense pitched a 7-0 shutout against West Central.

It’s the first time Salt Fork has been to the Second Round in back-to-back seasons since 2016. SF had to wait 58 minutes before the one and only touchdown was finally scored, but now a big challenge awaits going to No. 2 seed Sesser-Valier.

“A lot of pressure went away dude. I was so happy that we actually scored cause it would have been very sad if it was 0-0 going into overtime,” quarterback Jameson Remole said. “I’m not surprised what we’ve done. We’ve got four shutouts this year, I mean our confidence has been good all year.”

“Our defense has been great through the whole entire season,” running back Kamdyn Keller said. “I feel that we can just play a very great defensive game.”

Kickoff on Saturday is 2 p.m.