Milford-Cissna Park football looks to defend 8-man state title

MILFORD (WCIA) — The Milford-Cissna Park football team is back in the state title game. The Bearcats will go for their second straight 8-man championship on Friday night, after winning the inaugural title last season.

“Our kids are ready they really want to prove themselves and prove to everybody else that we weren’t just a one year wonder,” Milford-Cissna Park head coach Clint Schwartz said. “We’re ready to go and just prove ourselves.”

The top-seeded Bearcats (11-0) face Polo (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Monmouth College. MCP hasn’t been tested in the postseason, outscoring opponents 124-18. The Marcos have also rolled thru the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

“Obviously there were a lot of unknowns going into the season and we didn’t know who we were facing and what the teams were like,” Milford-Cissna Park senior offensive lineman Rudy King said. “But it turned out really great, we got lots of competition, and it just came to show that this year’s team is a lot different than last year’s team and we can pull through even in the hardest situations.”