WCIA — The Illinois High School Association is reintroducing a measure to establish geography-based districts in high school football to replace conferences.

The full proposal from the IHSA:

Establishes districts in the sport of football to be determined by the IHSA using geography and classification. Eight districts in each class with eight schools in each district. District games in weeks 3 – 9 of the regular season. Top 4 schools in each district qualify for the IHSA Play-offs. Seeding procedures will be similar to current seeding procedures with teams from the same district not to play in the first round. Illinois High School Association Proposal 18

The IHSA needs a simple majority to pass the proposal and put districts in place for the 2024 season. For schools like Mahomet-Seymour, they are in favor of districts to help with the struggle of scheduling as many as four non-conference games per year.

“I think each and every school is going to have their own opinion,” Bulldogs head coach Jon Adkins said. “But for us specifically, I think we’re absolutely in favor of it. I think for us it does a lot of things. I think stability is probably the one word that comes to mind when you think about districts and knowing that you’re going to have that kind of set schedule. This year, we traveled over 6 hours twice. So to potentially alleviate that, I think is definitely something to look at.”

Football districts were passed by IHSA members in a 2018 vote, before the vote was rescinded the following year without the plan ever being put in place. The new vote will open for IHSA members on Dec. 4 before closing on Dec. 18.