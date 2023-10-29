WCIA — Check out what time your team is playing in the Second Round of the IHSA Football Playoffs:
1A FOOTBALL:
(5) LeRoy @ (4) Belleville Althoff Catholic, TBA
2A FOOTBALL:
(7) Momence @ (2) Maroa-Forsyth, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2p
(5) Red Bud @ (4) Athens, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2p
(2) Shelbyville @ (10) Vandalia, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2p
3A FOOTBALL:
(6) Montini @ (14) Prairie Central, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2p
(1) DuQuoin @ (9) Unity, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2p
(5) Sullivan-Okaw Valley @ (4) Mt. Carmel, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2p
(6) St. Joseph-Ogden @ (3) Roxana, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 3p
4A FOOTBALL:
(8) Coal City @ (1) Rochester, Fri. Nov. 3 @ 7p
(5) Mt. Zion @ (4) Breese Central, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2p
5A FOOTBALL:
(1) Morris @ (9) Sacred Heart-Griffin, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2p
6A FOOTBALL:
(6) Glenwood @ (3) Richards, Sat. Nov, 4 @ 2:30p