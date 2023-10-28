WCIA — Scores from Saturday around Central Illinois, with highlights from First Round Football Playoff matchups, the 2A Decatur Cross Country Sectional, and the Rochester Soccer Sectional.
1A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS:
(4) Althoff Catholic 76, (13) Tuscola 41
(5) LeRoy 45, (12) Villa Grove 14
(7) Salt Fork 7, (10) West Central 0
2A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS:
(2) Maroa-Forsyth 42, (15) Chicago Christian 6
(6) Farmington 28, (11) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 23
(9) Rockridge 37, (8) Westville 21
(16) Quincy Notre Dame 21, (1) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 14
(2) Shelbyville 48, (15) Wesclin 0
(3) Johnston City 16, (14) Auburn 8
(4) Athens 33, (13) Piasa Southwestern 7
(8) Nashville 49, (9) Pana 7
3A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS:
(2) Princeton 44, (15) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7
(14) Prairie Central 48, (3) North Lawndale Charter 6
(1) DuQuoin 28, (16) Monticello 21
(5) Sullivan-Okaw Valley 14, (12) Clinton 13
(6) St. Joseph-Ogden 38, (11) Carlinville 15
(9) Unity 35, (8) Williamsville 21
4A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS:
(2) Murphysboro 39, (15) Taylorville 13
(5) Mt. Zion 22, (12) Effingham 2
(7) Charleston 27, (10) Freeburg 24
5A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS:
(6) Metamora 36, (11) MacArthur 14
(9) Sacred Heart-Griffin 23, (8) Thornton Fractional North 0
6A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS:
(6) Glenwood 63, (11) Bloomington 28
(7) Crete-Monee 47, (10) Centennial 13
2A SOCCER SECTIONAL FINAL:
(1) Rochester 1, (1) Central 0