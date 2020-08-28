High school football supposed to kickoff this week

(WCIA) — Friday nights this fall won’t be the same. High school football was supposed to kickoff this week in Illinois, but due to the pandemic, the IHSA pushed the start of the season to March 5th.

The Fisher Bunnies were supposed to start their season against Villa Grove this week, and head coach Jake Palmer says Friday nights will feel very different this year.

“I’ll say I haven’t thought about it a whole lot,” says Palmer. “My wife has thought it a lot so we’re going to be spending Friday night together a little bit different fashion than it normally is being at the ball field. It’s really been hot this week and you usually have those dog days of August and that’s what I was thinking earlier this week when it was a 105 degree heat index. I’m thinking, this is when we should be practicing and just the fact that man, we should be getting ready for week one right now and we’re not playing.”

It's supposed to be Week 1 for high school football in Illinois, but fields will be dark tonight after the IHSA postponed the season to the spring. According to the NFHS, all states bordering IL will play in the fall, including Missouri and Indiana with no changes to schedule pic.twitter.com/XicVdoF3oI — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) August 28, 2020

Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin was set to kick off against Clifton Central on August 28th, instead they will be starting workouts within the next few weeks. BHRA is right by the Indiana border where high school football will be played this fall. Blue Devils head coach Mark Dodd says it’s all about attitude during these unprecedented times.

“I’m not dwelling on it, I don’t want our kids to dwell on it, says Dodd. “I really don’t want it to be a negative in their mind. It is what it is and we’re going to make the best of it. I hope our parents can give that same message when the kids come home. Nobody likes it but that’s the hand we’re dealt so there’s no use complaining about it. Let’s figure out a way to make it the best for our kids.”