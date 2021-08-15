High expectations for STM volleyball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More volleyball is coming off an 18-win season from the spring, and the Sabers are looking to continue that momentum after a shortened offseason. They’re also moving to the 1A class this season.

Led by a key group of returners that include Division-I commits Anna McClure and Caroline Kerr, the two seniors are ready to end their careers on a high note, and make another trip to State.

“We’re all just doing our best, trying to improve every single day,” says McClure. “I see the hard work every single day that my team puts in, and I know everyone’s trying to step up.”



“I think our goal is obviously to make it back to state, but we’re hoping just to compete, learn how to play with each other, and just play to the best of our abilities,” says Kerr. “And we know that’ll get us far enough and where we want to go.”

2018 was the program’s last trip to State, when they took third. The program’s first State Championship was in 2017, and the Sabers have made four straight appearances in the postseason since 2016.

They’ll open the 2021-22 season on August 24th at home.