“He’s elite now,” Andre Curbelo ready for next Top-10 matchup

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brad Underwood hasn’t shied away from using his rookies against high-major opponents, and freshman Andre Curbelo showed the spotlight of the big stage wasn’t too big for him. Against Baylor las week he scored 11 points in 16 minutes.

With Duke up next for the Illini in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the Illini guard is looking forward to another Top-10 matchup. The Puerto-Rico native says he admired the program as a kid, and followed the team when he first started watching NCAA basketball.

“A lot of people know that was my dream school since when I was in Puerto Rico,” says Curbelo. “I always liked the way they played, and having the opportunity to go against them now, I think tomorrow were going to come out as ‘everyday guys’, that way well come out ready to go and play for 40 minutes.”

Curbelo has shown flashes of potential in his three games as an Illini, he’s shooting 66% from the field, and averaged 10 points per game. Underwood credits several defensive improvements made by the freshman.

“He’s elite now, and I’m just throwing that out there, he’s really good, and I’m so encouraged by that, so I’m excited about that for the future because he is really a load to handle in ball screens.”

The No. 6 Illini tip-off against No. 10 Duke on Tuesday, at 8:30 CT on ESPN.