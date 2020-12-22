“He’s a big culture guy,” Josh Whitman on the Bret Bielema hire

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With dozens of candidates for the job, Illinois Josh Whitman found what he believes is the best fit for the Illinois Football program. Josh Whitman formally introduced Bret Bielema as the head coach on Monday afternoon.

Bielema inherits a program that hasn’t had a winning record since 2011, and Whitman feels like he’s the right guy for the job. With 97 wins, Bielema only had two losing seasons in his 12 years as a head coach. Whitman also liked his connection to several high-level programs, which included working under Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Several NFL players are also the product of Bielema, including JJ Watt, and Russell Wilson. While his accolades aren’t hard to ignore, Whitman praises some of Bielema’s intangibles.

“He’s a big culture guy, He’s an excellent relationship builder,” says Whitman. “Which I think will serve him well in recruiting and our local community, and as we talked to people from support staff to coaches, to former players, to administration, truly not one person had a ill word to say about Bret.”

Bielema’s goal is to improve recruiting within the state of Illinois–something the program has struggled to do for several years.

“I sensed a really strong commitment from him to our program, community, and state,” said Whitman. “It was evident from our first conversation that he was committed to recruiting in the state of Illinois and being a strong member of the community.”

Whitman didn’t give many details on the hiring process, but mentioned dozens of candidates applied for the job.