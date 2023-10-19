Lincoln (WCIA) — Becca Heitzig is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Lincoln four-sport athlete plays volleyball and runs cross country in the fall, she also plays basketball and runs track in the spring. Over the weekend, the senior won the Central State Eight cross country title with a time of 16:33, while also competing in a volleyball tournament on Friday and Saturday.

On top of it all, Heitzig just committed to run at Iowa State. She’s the two-time defending state champ in the 800 and owns the state record, she also helped the basketball team finish runner-up a year ago. Next month, Heitzig will look to go for a cross country state title after finishing third last year.

“I’m excited,” Heitzig said. “Obviously, I feel like I have a better chance this year, but still there’s great competition so I’ll have to give it my all. Now, we’re just kind of chipping down and getting focused on what my race strategies will be. I’ll have to figure it more out with my coach later.”

