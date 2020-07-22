Hayes named to Ray Guy Award watch list

(WCIA) — Illinois punter Blake Hayes was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list on Wednesday. It’s the second watch list spot for the Australia-native who was named to the same watch list as a freshman. The award is given annually to college football’s best punter. Last week, Hayes was named a preseason All-American.

🏆 𝙍𝘼𝙔 𝙂𝙐𝙔 𝙒𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏 🏆



🔶 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year

🔶 2020 National Punter of the Year candidate@HayesBla1 | #Illini https://t.co/r16uVygxvQ — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 22, 2020

The 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year is primed to be a top NFL punting prospect for the upcoming draft. Last season, Hayes was an All-Big Ten first team selection, leading the Big Ten in punting average, ranking 18th in the nation.

He joins three other Illini that were named to watch lists this preseason, including Jake Hansen (Bednarik, Butkus, Nagurski), Kendrick Green ( Outland Trophy), and Alex Palczewski (Outland Trophy).