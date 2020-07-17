Hayes named Preaseason All-American, seven Illini on Big Ten teams

WCIA — Illinois punter Blake Hayes was named a Preseason All-American on Friday. Phil Steele tabbed the Illini senior and reigning Big Ten Punter of the Year as a third team selection, as well as a First Team All-Big Ten pick, in his yearly release. Hayes joins six other Illini recognized with all league honors.
Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten
P Blake Hayes – First Team All-Big Ten
LB Jake Hansen – Second Team All-Big Ten
C Doug Kramer – Third Team All-Big Ten
OL Alex Palczewski – Third Team All-Big Ten
OL Kendrick Green – Fourth Team All-Big Ten
LB Milo Eifler – Fourth Team All-Big Ten
S Sydney Brown – Fourth Team All-Big Ten