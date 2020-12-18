Hayes, McCourt win All-Big Ten awards

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois punter Blake Hayes and kicker James McCourt both won All-Big Ten awards on Thursday. Hayes is a third team selection from the media and honorable mention from the coaches, with McCourt taking honorable mention from both.

𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙙 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣@HayesBla1 earns his fourth straight All-Big Ten honor!

He has 34 rushing yards this season after 2️⃣ successful fake punts. pic.twitter.com/4kDp7gKwxz — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 17, 2020

Hayes is fourth in the Big Ten in punting, averaging 43.7 yards per game. ESPN’s Mel Kiper named him the top punter prospect in the country preseason, after winning Big Ten Punter of the Year in 2019.

𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣 𝙃𝙤𝙣𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣@McCourtJ_38’s first career All-Big Ten honor. pic.twitter.com/FD6wBV84YX — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 17, 2020

McCourt has made 6-of-10 field goals this season, including the game winner at Rutgers. His 1.2 made field goals per game ranks him fourth in the Big Ten.