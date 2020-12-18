Hayes, McCourt win All-Big Ten awards

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois punter Blake Hayes and kicker James McCourt both won All-Big Ten awards on Thursday. Hayes is a third team selection from the media and honorable mention from the coaches, with McCourt taking honorable mention from both.
Hayes is fourth in the Big Ten in punting, averaging 43.7 yards per game. ESPN’s Mel Kiper named him the top punter prospect in the country preseason, after winning Big Ten Punter of the Year in 2019.
McCourt has made 6-of-10 field goals this season, including the game winner at Rutgers. His 1.2 made field goals per game ranks him fourth in the Big Ten.