CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois punter Blake Hayes and linebacker Dele Harding are both on the Associated Press All-Big Ten teams, announced on Wednesday. Hayes is a first team selection, with Harding earning second team accolades.

Both guys were also tabbed to the official conference awards released last week, with Hayes a first teamer on the coaches and media teams. Harding was a first team media pick and a third team coaches selection.