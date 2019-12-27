SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — Ronan and Georgina Hayes are accustomed to making long trips. The parents of Illini punter Blake Hayes have visited Champaign the past three years to watch their youngest son play for the Illini. So when the Melbourne, Australia natives found out the Illini were playing in San Francisco for the bowl game, it was an easy decision to make the trip.
Hayes family travels halfway around the world to see Illini play in Redbox Bowl
