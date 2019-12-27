Hayes family travels halfway around the world to see Illini play in Redbox Bowl

Sign Up Now
Illini football arrives in San Francisco to get ready for Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — Ronan and Georgina Hayes are accustomed to making long trips. The parents of Illini punter Blake Hayes have visited Champaign the past three years to watch their youngest son play for the Illini. So when the Melbourne, Australia natives found out the Illini were playing in San Francisco for the bowl game, it was an easy decision to make the trip.

