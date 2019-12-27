Hayes family travels halfway around the world to see Illini play in Redbox Bowl

(WCIA) -- The 2019 high school sports season brought plenty championships across Central Illinois. WCIA 3's Bret Beherns breaks down the top story lines of 2019, headlined by repeat and first-time State Title winners. Here are numbers 5-1 in our downtown:

5) WRESTLINGThree area wrestlers win state titles, headlined by Urbana's Luke Luffman. The senior three-peated becoming the first guy in Champaign-Urbana history to win three state titles. It was an all local match at 182 pounds with Clinton's Micah Downs beating Unity's Cade Scott for the championship Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott capped his senior season in perfect style winning the 138 pound title, becoming the first wrestler from his school to win it all in 40 years.