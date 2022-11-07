CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game high 24 points, Coleman Hawkins put up a career high 23 and Dain Dainja added 17 off the bench to lead No. 23 Illinois to an 87-57 season opening win over Eastern Illinois at State Farm Center Monday night.

Hawkins was on a first half heater, going 5-of-6 from 3, scoring 18 points in the opening 20 minutes. The junior also added a career high 12 rebounds. Shannon Jr. flashed early as well with a highlight reel one-handed dunk that put a jolt into the Illini crowd. The Texas Tech transfer made 13-of-15 free throws, drawing nine fouls, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing two assists.

In his first meaningful collegiate game, Baylor transfer Dain Dainja flashed in the second half putting up his first career double-double, scoring 17 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-9 shooting.

Former Illini Jermaine Hamlin scored six points for the Panthers (0-1), with Lanphier and Parkland grad Yaakema Rose Jr. added 10 points and four rebounds.

Illinois returns to the court Friday night hosting University of Missouri-Kansas City for an 8 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.