Haveman, Illini runners focusing on positives after second straight season canceled

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois cross country teams are back on campus working out, returning to Champaign-Urbana last Monday. Less than 24 hours later, they found out they won’t be competing this fall due to the Big Ten postponing all sports due to COVID-19. It’s the second straight season Illini distance runners won’t get to compete, after the outdoor track season was canceled in March.

“While it’s heartbreaking and we’ve now had two seasons that were impeded, our attitudes and actions are not impeded,” Illinois cross country coach Sarah Haveman said. “So we want to compete but we’re going to focus on the opportunity this presents us in their development, so when the lights come back on, we’ll be ready to roll.”

Despite the unfortunate news of a postponed season, #Illini Cross Country is excited to finally be back on campus! 🔶🔷#JointheFight pic.twitter.com/g4PGPYdtmM — Illinois Track & XC (@IlliniTrackXC) August 14, 2020

Haveman said testing ‘is going well’ when she spoke on a media Zoom call last Thursday. The Illini were scheduled to start practice on Saturday.

“Moving cross country to the spring is not an option for us because of track,” Haveman said. “There’s some uniqueness around our sport that we’re not really prepared.”

The Illinois women’s cross country team was hoping to take another step forward this fall after qualifying for the NCAA Championships last season for the first time since 2009. The men’s team finished ninth in the NCAA Midwest Regional last year.