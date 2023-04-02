CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball gets the Sunday win over Michigan 11-1, after losing the first two games of the series, but with Illinois getting the dub, head coach Dan Hartleb now breaks the all-time wins record with 519 wins. Hartleb was tied with Lee Eilbracht at 518.

Bats became hot in the final game of the series for Illinois with 11 hits in the final game. Starting Illini pitcher Jack Wenninger gets the win for Illinois, pitching 8 innings, with 5 strikeouts and only allowing 3 hits.

Illinois now has an in state battle at Illinois Field against Illinois State on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.