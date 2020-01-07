Hartleb named Big Ten Coach of the Decade

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Dan Hartleb is the Big Ten Baseball Coach of the Decade, according to D1Baseball. The organization released the award on Tuesday, with three former Illini joining their former coach on the list.

Bren Spillane, Kevin Duchene and Tyler Jay were all recognized as part of the All-Decade Big Ten team. Hartleb led Illinois to its best decade in program history, producing 30 MLB Draft picks, seven All-Americans, two first-round picks, and the Illini’s first National Player of the Year (Spillane). Illinois won Big Ten titles in 2011 and 2015, the 2015 NCAA Champaign Regional, and hosted its first ever Super Regional in 2015. Hartleb took Illinois to four Regionals during the decade (2011, 2013, 2015, 2019), more than any other coach in the conference.