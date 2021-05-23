Hartleb becomes 2nd winningest coach in program history, Illinois falls short of series sweep

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb became the second winningest coach in Illinois Baseball history following baseball history — following Saturday’s win against Penn State. His 475 wins surpassed Illini legend Richard ‘Itch’ Jones — who attended Sunday’s game and senior day ceremonies to honor Hartleb with a game ball.

The two go way back– Hartleb coached under jones for 17 years, both at Illinois and SIU. In their 15 years together at Illinois they combined for more than 900 wins.

“He’s a little bit more easy going than I was, maybe it takes that this day and age,” says Jones. “But I think he relates really well with his players, they understand what he wants, they respect him, and I just wish Danny the best of success.”

Hartleb is 41 wins away from becoming the winningest coach in program history, but the Illini couldn’t add another one to the tally in their home finale. They lost 13-4 in the final game of the series against Penn State.

Both Kellen Sarver and Jackon Raper hit home runs to get the Illini on the board, but their attempts were marred with Penn State’s three home runs.