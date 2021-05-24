Hardy set for homecoming on Korn Ferry Tour, sights set on PGA Tour card

(WCIA) — Former Illini golfer Nick Hardy placed fourth at the Advent Health Championship on the Korn Ferry tour on Sunday, and will return home this week to play in the Evans Scholar Invitational — just a few miles from where he grew up in Northbrook.

The 2018 Illini grad and multiple time All-American is in a good spot to earn his PGA Tour card later this year — he’s currently 17th on the Top 25, which is the cut-off for guys to automatically advance.

“The Korn Ferry Tour is a great tour, and I’ve played well this year and last year,” says Hardy. “Obviously the goal is to get to the PGA Tour, but it would be really special to play well at home and in front of a home crowd, in front of friends and family, and it’d be really special to have a good week there and hopefully lock up the card.”

“You always hope a hometown guy can play well,” says tournament director Chris Montagano. “It’s good for the event, for the crowd. I think he’s excited, and he’ll be primed and ready to go.”

The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at the Glen Club, and admission is free.