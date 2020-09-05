Hardy leads Illini after three at Lincoln Land, Campbell embracing challenges on Korn Ferry Tour

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — After three rounds at the Lincoln Land Championship, three former Illini will move onto Sunday’s round. Nick Hardy leads the group of former Illini at 8 under par. Illinois Golf alum Brian Campbell is just one stroke behind, jumping 10 spots in the leaderboard from Friday’s round.

Campbell turned pro in 2015, making the PGA Tour for the 2016-2017 season. The former two-time All-American has battled two injuries this year limiting how much he can play, but Campbell is embracing the challenges this year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“You know just kind of having that in the back of my head has been a little bit of challenge but I feel really good. It’s a mega season,” says Campbell. “We’ve basically got two years starting in January again and you know I’m definitely fortunate in that way that I do have the time. It’s not like the season’s over right now and I don’t feel rushed at all so that’s good but I’m just ready to get going, get back to it.”

The Lincoln Land Championship is just Campbell’s 12th event in 2020, and he’s made six cuts so far. Former Illini Scott Langley also advanced to the final round, but at 4 under par he dropped several sports on the leaderboard.