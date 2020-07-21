Hansen named to Butkus Watch List

(WCIA) — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen was named to the 2020 Dick Butkus Watch List on Monday. The Dick Butkus Award honors the top college linebacker every season. Hansen was named one of the three semifinalists for the 2019 award. This is also the second career watch list for the rising senior, who was named to the Bednarik 2020 watch list last week.

🏆 𝘽𝙐𝙏𝙆𝙐𝙎 𝙒𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏 🏆@Juggs35 is one of three 2019 semifinalists on the initial 2020 watch list for the Butkus Award, named after the greatest #Illini defender in history. https://t.co/nozKw5hzU8 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 20, 2020

Last fall, Hansen led the nation in 7 forced fumbles as junior, despite missing the final four games of the year with an injury. The Florida native ranks fourth all-time in Illinois history. Hansen had 72 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for the 2019 season.