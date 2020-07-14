Hansen named to Bednarik Watch List

WCIA — Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen is one of 90 players from across the country named to the Bednarik Watch List on Monday. The annual award honors the top defensive player in college football.
Hansen led the nation in forced fumbles as junior with seven, despite missing the final four games of the year with an injury. The Florida native ranks fourth all-time in Illinois history with eight. Hansen had 72 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for the 2019 season.