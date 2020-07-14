Hansen named to Bednarik Watch List

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- In four weeks, Central football will start its fall camp, or at least that's the hope. The future is still unknown, with COVID-19 holding the season in its balance. Despite the uncertainties, Maroons head coach Tim Turner is doing his best to stay positive. His team is still working out, starting their first Phase 4 practice on Monday. The practice didn't look the same way Turner had envisioned it, after the IHSA changed protocols last Thursday, but either way, Turner was just happy to be back on the field.

"It's going to be difficult," Turner said about trying to coach during a pandemic. "But I think the beauty of it is, it's going to be difficult for everyone, so everyone is trying to find new ways to prepare in these uncertain times. It's certainly testing my coaching skills, and the rest of our coaches, and I think it's only going to make us better."