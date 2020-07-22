Hansen, Green, Palczewski earn watch list honors

(WCIA) — A lot of eyes are on the Illinois football team this preseason, as three Illini pick up watch list honors on Wednesday. Linebacker Jake Hansen was picked for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, offensive lineman Kendrick Green and Alex Palczewski earned spots on the Outland Trophy watch list.

For Hansen, this is his third career watch list honor. This preseason, the rising senior was named to the Bednarik Watch List, and the Dick Butkus Watch List. Hansen played a key role for the Illinois defense in 2019, his 7 forced fumbles led the nation and rank fourth in program history.

For Green, this marks his first career watch list. He started in 12 games last season, and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. Entering the bowl game in December, Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 6 offensive guard in the nation. Palczewski also makes his first career watch list, after earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention as well. Both Green and Palczewski are potential NFL draft prospects, and bring some veteran talent to the Illini this upcoming season.